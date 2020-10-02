DH Sparks Live: Can Gandhi help us meet the challenges of today?

The next edition DH Sparks brings to you a webinar on 'Can Gandhi help us meet the challenges of today?'

What can we learn from Gandhi in order to face the challenges of the Covid-19 era? What relevance do satyagraha and ahimsa and Gandhi’s ideal of friendship hold for us today? Are there lessons from Gandhi’s life that can help us at the personal and social levels?

As we mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, noted historian and acclaimed Gandhi biographer Ramachandra Guha joins us to discuss these issues.

Watch the webinar Live here:

This session will be moderated by Aarthi Ramachandran, Online Opinion Editor, DH.