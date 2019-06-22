Dowry - the shame lives on

Recently, the hashtag #EliminatingTheCurseOfDowry was trending on Twitter. People protested against the practice of dowry and discussed the eradication of the menace from Indian society.

So how do we deal with this social stigma? We live in a society where hypocrisy is on the rise. People do not openly support the system. However, deep inside themselves, they seem to put faith in it.

According to a report, on an average, more than 8,000 deaths of women each year are due to the dowry system. Women are often murdered by husbands or in-laws when families are unhappy with dowries. There are many reports of women committing suicides due to humiliation and harassment related to dowry gifts.

The rapacity has led to horrific deaths of thousands of women all over the country as they've not been able to meet the in-laws’ ever-increasing demands.

Dowry is often given in the hope of getting a better groom. This practice is not limited to well-to-do families. In fact, poorer sections of society follow the custom to make sure they get better grooms and push their families into debt.

The demands, ranging from buffaloes to motorcycles, are openly communicated in spite of the practice being a crime as people are not concerned about the law. Receiving gifts from the brides' people is an obligation that forces many into debt for the rest of their lives.

Often, women face harassment and persecution in their new 'homes' after marriage because of dowry. Ultimately, many either end their lives or are murdered by in-laws. Ther have been reports of hanging, poisoning and 'bride burning'.

The Dowry Prohibition Act, enacted on May 1, 1961, is intended to prevent the giving or receiving of dowry. Under this Act, dowry comprises property, goods or money given by either party to the marriage by the parents of either party or by anyone else in connection with the marriage and applies to people of all religions in India.

Even though Indian laws against dowries have been in effect for decades, they have been criticised for being ineffective. The atrocious number of dowry deaths and murders have continued unabated in many parts of India.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau statistics, in 2012, nearly 2,00,000 people, including 47,951 women, were arrested for dowry offences. Conversely, only 15 per cent of the accused were convicted.

One solution to this grave situation is education. Women need to be empowered. They need education to become financially independent. Parents should focus on investing money and time to secure their daughters' futures right after birth and pave the way for them to be free-thinking individuals who can live life on their own terms.