Editor’s note: A brand new DH on Sunday

Sitaraman Shankar
Sitaraman Shankar,
  • Sep 06 2020, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 09:22 ist

Just over a year ago, your newspaper went in for a redesign, a new masthead and a new tagline. Today, pandemic notwithstanding, we take another important step in our journey: A brand new DH on Sunday (DHoS), conceived as a news-and-features offering for a day in the week in which you have that much more time to pause, reflect and feed your brain.

Indeed, if we had to pick one thought that powers DHoS, it is Ideas on Every Page: We hope to pique your interest in a range of topics and spark friendly debates at home. In the front of the book, it’s value-added news that will do the job: You’re seeing an unconventional, visually rich page 1, featuring The Sunday Story in addition to our Insight investigative report; there’s also a ‘second front page’ on page 3, devoted to tightly curated Top News, and stand-back pieces in all our usual news sections. In the middle of the book, be provoked by our Prism opinion page and our Spotlight deep-dive, and have your senses stimulated by top-quality feature writing and design in the back of the book. There are three new pages to boot: Food and Drink, Gender, and Pursuits.

