Facebook brings TikTok-alternative to India; here's how to create Instagram Reels

Last month, the Indian government, citing security concerns banned several Chinese apps including the popular video-sharing platform TikTok. It had more than 20 crore userbase in India alone and with the ban, it left a huge void in the market.

After TikTok got delisted from Google Play and Apple App Store, most of the users have started to migrate to local apps such as Chingari, Roposo, and Mitron, among others. Now, Facebook, in a bid to cash-in on TikTok ban is all set to bring Reels feature to Instagram offering similar entertainment value.

Instagram Reels was originally launched in Brazil in 2019 and now, it is being tested in India. Already several people have noticed the Reels option on their Instagram app. Users can capture 15-second video clips and upload them to Instagram Stories.

Here's the step-by-step guide on how to use Instagram Reels:

Step 1: Go to Reels option near Instagram Boomerang and Super-Zoom Camera icons

Step 2: Then, tap on Audio option to find the appropriate background score from the Instagram music library for the video recording

[Note: There is also an option for the users to record their own voice]

Step 3: Users can also make use of AR effect to add more entertainment value to Reels.

Step 4: Start the Reels and it captures the video for 15-seconds and ends. Once done, users can adjust video/audio speed as well. Then, users can share the short video on their Instagram Stories

Here's the Instagram Reels demo video (courtesy, Techcrunch):

