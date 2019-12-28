Gadgets Weekly: Galaxy Watch Active2, Vivo Y11 and more

Capping off 2019 on a high, top technology companies Samsung, Vivo and others launched a new line phone, smartwatch, and related accessories in India.

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G

For long, Apple Watch (Series 4 and 5) has been the go-to smart wearable for health and fitness enthusiasts. But, unfortunately, Apple wearable is only compatible with iPhones, which left many Android phone owners to go sub-standard fitness bands.

Now, Samsung has finally brought a feature-rich Galaxy Watch Active2 4G which matches Apple Watch Series 5 and costs less. Most importantly, it supports both Android mobiles and iOS-powered iPhones.

As the name suggests, Galaxy Watch Active2 is tailor-made for outdoor junkies. It comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, IP68 rating and 5 ATM water-resistant, meaning the smart wearable capable of sustaining a wide range of environmental conditions and water pressure up to 50 meters for close to 30 minutes.

Another notable aspect of the Watch Active2 is that it boasts an electrical heart sensor for ECG (Electrocardiogram) readout feature similar to Apple Watch Series 4 ( & Series 5).

However, Samsung is yet to get approval from government agencies. Once they get the nod, the company will activate the ECG feature via a software update.

Vivo Y11



Vivo Y11 launched in India (Picture Credit: Vivo)



After launching the camera-centric mid-range phone V17, Vivo has released a new budget Y11 series for Rs 8,990 in India.

The USP of the Vivo Y11 is its battery. It comes with a huge 5,000mAh capacity cell and the company also claims that the device boasts a smart power management system. It is capable of offering close to two days of battery life under normal usage.

Vivo V17 also houses dual-cameras-- 13MP (f2.2 aperture) + 2MP (f/2.4 aperture)-- with LED flash, Professional, PDAF, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Time-Lapse, Slow, Live Photos, HDR, Panorama, Portrait Bokeh (rear camera), Watermark. On the front, it features 8MP (f/1.8 aperture) with AI Face Beauty and camera filters.

Fingers Beaute wireless headset



Fingers Beaute (Picture Credit; Fingers)



Fingers Beaute, as the name suggests, comes with visually appealing exterior design. It has leatherette on the ear-cups and headband that offers a comfortable fit. It has 40 mm driver unit with deep bass for the enhanced audio experience.

It has both Bluetooth and Aux modes to answer the call. "This has been made possible by virtue of adopting BluetoothÒ v5.0 protocol for unmatched clarity & the Voice Prompts feature that enables the user to control call and volume functions by voice command," the company said.

Another notable aspect of the Fingers Beatue is that it comes equipped with a microSD slot and FM Radio functionality, which will come handy to listen to music without any distraction and keep the phone away for a few hours.

It has 200 mAh battery and if the company is to be believed, it gives 6-hour playback time with just 1.5 hours of charging time. It costs Rs 1,899.

