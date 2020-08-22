Gadgets Weekly: Lava Pulse, Dell XPS 17, Lenovo Legion laptops, and more

Technology majors such as Samsung, Lava International Ltd, Lenovo, Dell, and Realme, among others launched new laptops, phones, and related accessories such as earphones and more this week (August 16-August 22).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Lava Pulse

Indian mobile-maker Lava International Ltd launched an innovative feature-rich handset dubbed as Lava Pulse. It is touted to be the world's first phone to boast heart rate and blood pressure sensor.

The Lava Pulse user can simply place their fingertip on the ‘pulse scanner’ and it will display their Blood Pressure and Heart rate immediately on the screen. Users also have an option to save this data on their phones for future reference and share with others through messages.

Lava Pulse comes with 2.4-inch QVGA colour display with 240 x 320p resolution, polycarbonate body with military-grade certification, 32MB RAM, up to 32GB storage via microSD card, auto call recording capability, dual SIM slots (2G GSM 900/1800MHz), Bluetooth, micro USB port, Camera with video recording, wireless FM with recording, supports seven languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

Lava Pulse costs Rs 1,599 and comes in Rose Gold colour on Amazon, Flipkart, and at 100K+ retail stores in the country.

Lenovo's new Legion 7i, 5i, 5Pi series gaming laptops

Lenovo launched three new laptops-- Legion 7i, 5i, 5Pi series in India.

Lenovo Legion 7i comes with full HD (1920 x 1080) colour-accurate IPS display, which promises 100% Adobe sRGB color gamut, and Dolby Vision with 500 nits of panel brightness. It also features four-sided narrow bezels with 85.6% screen-to-body ratio.



Lenovo Legion 7 series. Credit: Lenovo



Inside, it houses Intel latest NVIDIA G-Sync technology with 144Hz refresh rates, all with zero screen tearing or stuttering. Legion 7i's keyboard is "crafted with precision to deliver 100% anti-ghosting, sub-millisecond response times, and ‘soft-landing’ switches with 1.3mm key travel. The keyboard layout is ideal for gaming with full-sized number pad, larger arrow keys, 39% larger trackpad, anti-oil coating, and the high abrasion aluminum stamping," the company said.

It also boasts an intelligent cooling system called the ColdFront 2.0, which promises better airflow and lower system temperatures, so that the hardware can achieve high gaming performance by being substantially cooler and quieter than industry standards.

Additionally, with the new Dual Burn feature, gamers will benefit from more consistent frames per second, without risking thermal inhibition.

It houses 80WHr battery and supports Rapid Charge Pro capabilities, which allows the device can charge from 0% to 50% battery life in just 30 minutes.

Lenovo's Legion 7i models come with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series mobile processor, and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max Q graphics. The GPU is powered by the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture for an incredible performance and greater visual fidelity in the latest games, the company claims.



Lenovo Legion 5 series. Credit: Lenovo



On the other hand, the Lenovo 5i and 5Pi come with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor. The Legion 5Pi flaunts eye-catching 'Y'-illuminated Legion logo on the top cover, with slim mylar bezels, up to 144Hz refresh rates, 100% sRGB display, a TrueStrike keyboard with four-zone RGB customization, ColdFront 2.0 with dual fans and quad ventilation and supports up to NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2060 GDDR6 for superior graphics.

Whereas the Legion 5i comes with an iridescent Legion logo that adds to the minimalistic style quotient, IPS 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate, the TrueStrike keyboard, and ColdFront 2.0 thermal solutions and supports up to NVIDIA GTX 1650ti GDDR6 graphics.



Legion 7i and 5 series specifications. Credit: Lenovo



Lenovo's Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, and Legion 5i come in Slate Grey, Iron Grey, and Phantom black colours, respectively. The Legion 7i pricing starts at Rs 1,99,990; Legion 5Pi starts at Rs 1,34,990, and Legion 5i starts at Rs 79,990.

Dell XPS 17 9700

Dell XPS 17 series sports a 17.0-inch full HD+ (1,920x1,200p) InfinityEdge screen with anti-glare display and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield. It has with 16:10 aspect ratio and supports peak brightness of 500 nits and comes with 2.25 mm webcam on top.

Also, Dell is offering optional 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) under Creator Edition. It also boasts Eyesafe display technology helps reduce harmful blue light while maintaining vivid colors.

Inside, Dell's new laptop houses 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU option, Windows 10 and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, and 97Wh battery. Connectivity features include four Thunderbolt v3 ports, a full-size SD card reader, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2 x 2), a 3.5mm headphone and a microphone.



XPS 17 series laptop. Credit: Dell



It also comes with black backlit Keyboard (US-International) with fingerprint reader, a couple of 2.5W stereo woofers and two 1.5W stereo tweeters with Waves Nx 3D audio systems.

The XPS 17 9700 base model costs Rs 2,09,500 and will be available from August 18 onwards.

Godrej Viroshield 4.0

Godrej Viroshield 4.0 is a UV-C technology-based device and the company claims it can kill 99% of the Covid-19 virus in 2-6 minutes.

It operates at ~254nm UV wavelength which is optimal for neutralising COVID – 19, other viruses, and bacteria. The new Viroshield 4.0 is tested and certified by ICMR empanelled lab for its UVC Irradiance.

It is designed with UV surround technology and comes with 4 UV-C tubes & 6 side reflective interiors, which is the highest in the market in its capacity segment, ensuring 360-degree UVC coverage, the company claims.



Godrej Viroshield 5.0 series. Credit: Godrej



Also, it has no see-through surfaces and comes with thick side & door walls, and a gasket-based magnetic sealing system and Auto Cut-off facility as soon as the door is opened. The company says that Viroshield 4.0 is 100% UV leak-proof for human safety and has also been tested and certified.

Furthermore, the cubic design of Viroshield helps in uniform dissemination of the UV-C rays, and with 30L capacity, it can disinfect grocery packs to vegetables, mobile phones and masks to gold ornaments, headphones to car keys, toys to currency notes, wallets to spectacles and other articles. Godrej Viroshield 4.0 comes in white colour and costs Rs 9,490.

Nokia Media Streamer

The Android 9.0-powered Nokia Media Streamer comes with premium features including a full HD resolution of (1920x1080p) at 60 frames per second. Inside, it houses a quad-core processor, together with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM.

The new Media Streamer also provides dual-band WiFi support for 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz and is equipped with a multi I/O antenna for better reception. It comes with Dolby Digital Audio and a voice-controlled remote with Google Assistant, which enables users to shuffle between devices easily. The built-in Chromecast feature also allows users to cast their mobile phone screens onto the TV, while Google Home supports all apps available on Google Play Store.



Nokia Media Streamer. Credit: Flipkart



In the remote, the company has incorporated dedicated Netflix and Zee5 hotkeys, and a Google Assistant button to receive voice commands.

The new Nokia Media Streamer costs Rs 3,499 and will be available on Flipkart from August 28 onwards.

U&I Check power bank

U&I's new power bank comes with an unusual name 'Check'. It comes with dust and shock-proof certifications and a LED indicator to show battery capacity.



U&i Check Powerbank.



It features four in-built charging cables with Type C, Micro, V8 and Lighting connectors-- one input port (Micro) and 4 outputs with 5V devices compatibility

It has 10,000mAh battery capacity and is available in Shiny Black colour for Rs 2,799.

Realme C12, C15 series

Realme C15 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600x720p) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ shield, water repellent P2i nano-coating, fingerprint sensor, a 12nm class 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 CPU backed by IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 10-based ColorOS 7, 3GB/4GB RAM (LPDDR4x), eMMC 5.1 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), quad-camera (13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP) on the back and an 8MP front snapper.



Realme C15 and C12 launched in India



The new Realme C12 features 6.52-inch HD+ (1600x720p) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass shield, water repellent P2i nano-coating, fingerprint sensor, a 12nm class 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 CPU backed by IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 10-based ColorOS 7, 3GB (LPDDR4x), eMMC 5.1 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), triple rear-camera (13MP+2MP+2MP) and a 5MP front selfie shooter.

Both the devices come with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last two full days under normal usage. Realme C15 and C12 prices start at Rs 9,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live

A week after the global debut, Samsung launched the new Galaxy Watch3 and the Galaxy Buds Live in India.

The new Galaxy Watch3 features premium steel casing with the trademark rotating bezel to offer a simple interface to effortless browsing on the compact screen to look for features. It supports more than 80,000 watch faces in the Galaxy Store and there is option design our own with a library of 40 different watch face complications to choose. Also, it comes with leather straps.



Samsung Galaxy Watch3 series. Credit: Samsung India



With the Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature, users can measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes. The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements, available in markets where these features have been authorized. When a potential fall is detected, the user's location will be sent immediately to pre-designated contacts.

The new Galaxy Buds Live boasts AKG’s sound system with a bigger 12mm speaker along with a bass duct and audio sounds deep. The Galaxy Buds Live comes with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit.

Also, it comes with a new Active Noise Cancellation that promises disturbance-free phone calls and also crisp audio input. It promises to deliver 8 hours of playback, and with the charging case, it offers an additional 23 hours over multiple charges. Also, Samsung says that Galaxy Buds Live can offer one hour of playtime with just five minutes of quick charging.



The new Galaxy Buds Live. Credit: Samsung India



The Galaxy Watch3 prices start at Rs 29,990 and the Galaxy Buds Live costs Rs 14,990.

