Gemini Daily Horoscope - August 30, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Gemini Daily Horoscope - August 30, 2022

  • Aug 29 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 00:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from ‘get rich quick’ types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Lucky Number: 2.
 

