Gemini Daily Horoscope - October 19, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Things may seem out of control. Caution with money. Patience in career matters is advised. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched
Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule
Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout
Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted
Mild tremors shake life's big foundation
Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network