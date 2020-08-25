Gionee Max with massive battery launched in India

After a long hiatus, Gionee, on Tuesday (August 25) is back with a new budget Max phone series in India.

The new Gionee Max sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (1560 × 720p) 2.5D curved glass display and comes with 1.6GHz Unisoc (SC9863A) octa-core CPU, backed by IMG8322 GPU, Android 10 OS, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable via microSD card), dual SIM slots, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

It also features main 8MP sensor on the back with LED flash and a 5MP front camera.

The highlight of the Gionee Max is the battery. It houses a 5,000mAh cell, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for two days under normal usage.



Gionee Max. Picture credit: Gionee



The new Gionee Max is offered in three colours--Black, Red and Royal Blue colours and can be purchased on Flipkart from August 31 onwards for Rs 5,999.

Gionee Max vs competition

It will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi 8A, Tecno mobile phones, among others.

