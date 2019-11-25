Google brings Nest Mini smart speaker to India

Search engine giant Google launched the new Nest Mini, the company's most affordable smart speaker in India.

The new Nest Mini comes with several upgrades over the original Google Home Mini. The company has equipped the device with a dedicated machine learning chip with up to one TeraOPS of processing power. With this, the smart speaker will be able to process the commands locally and deliver the task faster than the predecessor.

Also, Nest Mini is said to offer bass twice as strong as the predecessor (measured from 60-100 Hz at max volume).

"Our expert audio engineers developed proprietary audio tuning software, allowing us to get the most out of the hardware with a full, clear and natural sound at every volume level. We didn’t want to suppress any auditory details, so what you’ll hear when listening to music on Nest Mini is authentic to the artist’s vision," Google said.

The new device comes with sensitive sensors and will light up LEDs if the hands get closer to it. This will help the user where to tap the button to control the volume.

Must read | Google Stadia FAQs: Gaming titles, price and more

Most importantly, the mics can pick up minute voices. This will come handy when there is loud noise in the background. And Nest Mini can dynamically adjust the volume of the Google Assistant, news and podcasts based on any background noise that may be happening at the time.

For instance, if a washing machine is running the background and the user asks a query such as weather or add a reminder, he or she will hear the Google Assistant’s response at a louder volume.



Google Nest smart speaker series tear-down (Picture Credit: Google)



With Google Home app, and Nest Mini owners can listen to the music, podcasts and connect smart home appliances from Philips Hue, TP-Link and more throughout the home. Once connected, you can just get the tasks done with voice commands.

Google has also claimed that the fabric used in the Nest Mini's speaker is made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. It is available in Chalk and Charcoal colours for Rs 4,499 on Flipkart.

Google's Nest Mini will be competing with the Amazon's latest Echo Dot (third-generation) smart speaker series.

Stay tuned. Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.