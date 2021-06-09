Google Photos for iOS gets new editing tools

Several weeks ago, Google had released a new image and video editing tool to Google Photos for Android. Now, they are finally rolling out to the iOS version.

The new advanced editing tools will help users to enhance the quality and also liven up the somber-looking photos and videos.

Google Photos is getting a new tab right in the photo editor that uses machine learning to give suggestions to the users that are tailored to the specific photo he/she is editing.

It is capable of understanding the photo's shortcomings and suggests users to improve in terms of colour pop, adjust brightness, contrast, and more, to turn it into good quality picture worth sharing on social media platforms. Users can check Google's help page (here) on how to edit photos.



Google Photos on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



If the user wants to see what changes were applied, many suggestions will show the specific edits that changed the photo, allowing them to use more granular controls to customise further.

With the video editor, users will be able to trim, rotate, crop, adjust, and apply filters. It is also getting updated in terms of visual look and feel to match the new photo editor and make the experience easier to use. Users can check out Google's help page (here) on how to edit videos.

Google has announced to bring more suggestions overtime to help enhance the quality of portraits, landscapes, sunsets, and more really stand out.

