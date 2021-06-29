Google's Messages app for Android gets two new features

Search engine giant Google has announced new features coming to the popular Messages app for Android Phones.

The Messages app will offer a feature to organise the inbox with separate categories for OTPs (One-Time-Password), transactions and personal messages.

"With our Messages app, we’re bringing a seamless and helpful experience on Android. We’ve heard from many users in India that they receive a lot of different types of messages, from friends and family and businesses sending promotions, receipts, order confirmations, and more. With so many incoming texts vying for your attention, it can be difficult to separate the important ones from everything else. To help you easily manage your messages, today we have two new updates to the Messages app to share," said Natalie Naruns, Product Manager, Android Messages.



After updating to the latest version, the app will be intelligent enough to place bank OTPs and receipts of recently bought items in the transactions tab and the SMSs from people saved in the contact list will be stored in the personal tab.

It is similar to how Gmail offers three tabs-- Primary, Promotional, and Social Tabs. And now, with the Messages app, users will be able to quickly search through the inbox to find the right message.

Furthermore, Google will also offer the option to auto-delete OTPs in the Messages app. To enable it, users just have to tap on the OTP tab and continue when they see the suggestion prompt to confirm the selection.



Google has begun rolling out the latest updated version of the Messages app for Android in India. These two features will be available to devices with Android 8.0 or newer versions.

Also, these features are optional, meaning users can revert back to the old interface via disabling the tabs option in the settings.

