HMD Global launches Nokia 5.3, C3, Nokia 125, 150 series in India

Finnish mobile maker HMD Global Oy on Tuesday (August 25) launched a new line of smartphones -- Nokia C3, 5.3 Android One, along with feature handsets-- Nokia 150 and 125 --series in India.

The new Nokia C3 sports a 5.99-inch HD+ display and comes with a 5MP front snapper, main 8MP camera with LED flash on the back, features FM Radio, headphone jack, supports Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and 4G (dual SIM slots).

It also houses an octa-core processor, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage (expandable via a MicroSD card) and a 3040mAh battery and 5W charger in the box. Nokia C3 comes in Nordic Blue and Sand colours in two configurations-- 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage-- for Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999, respectively. It will be available for pre-booking from September 15 and go on sale on September 17 and will come with one-year replacement offer.

Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ (1600x720p) screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), Android 10, and a 4,000mAh, which is sufficient to last a full day under normal usage. It also comes with a 10W charger out-of-the-box.

As far as the photography is concerned, it boasts a quad-camera module -- primary 13MP (f/1.8 aperture, LED flash)+ 5MP wide-angle camera + 2MP depth sensor+ 2MP for macro and on the front, it houses an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.



Nokia 5.3 Android One series. Credit: HMD Global Oy



As it is part of the Android One programme, Nokia 5.3, which currently runs Android 10 OS, will get the latest Android 11 later this year and also another major update Android 12 in 2021. It comes in three colours-- Cyan, Sand and Charcoal- in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively and goes on sale on September 1 and customers can pre-book starting today on Nokia e-store and Amazon and also avail Jio data benefits.

Nokia 150 comes with a 2.4-inch colour display with large ergonomic keys. With an exterior made from high-quality, durable polycarbonate, the Nokia 150 can handle the knocks of everyday life. It offers all-day talk time battery life and can last close to one month under standby mode. Also, it supports 32GB of expandable storage, FM Radio (without the need for audio jack), a VGA camera with LED flash on the back.



Nokia 150 series launched in India. Credit: HMD Global Oy



Nokia 150 is available on Nokia e-store, in Red, Cyan and Black colour from August 25 onwards for Rs 2,299.

Nokia 125 comes with a 2.4-inch colour display, ergonomic design with bigger buttons making the user experience easy. It comes with FM radio (without the need for audio jack). Plus, with a durable finish, this is a phone that’s fit for everyday life.



Nokia 125 series launched in India. Credit: HMD Global Oy



It offers all-day talk time, enough storage to save up to 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS messages on the phone.

The new Nokia 125 is available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia e-store, in Charcoal Black and Powder White colour options, starting August 25 onwards for Rs 1,999.

