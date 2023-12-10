How Christmas pudding, with ingredients taken from colonies, became an iconic British food

Linked with Christmas

In line with other modern Christmas celebrations, the Victorians took the plum pudding and redefined it for the holiday season, making it the “Christmas pudding”.

In his 1843 internationally celebrated “A Christmas Carol”, Charles Dickens venerated the dish as the idealised centre of any family’s Christmas feast: “Mrs Cratchit entered – flushed, but smiling proudly – with the pudding, like a speckled cannon-ball, so hard and firm, blazing in half of half-a-quarter of ignited brandy, and bedight with Christmas holly stuck into the top.”

Three years later, Queen Victoria’s chef published her favoered recipe, making Christmas pudding, like the Christmas tree, the aspiration of families across Britain.