Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

I will not bid adieu, Mr Satish Shah

The comedian best known for his role in the sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ died last week. Subhashini Dinesh pays him a heartfelt tribute
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 22:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 22:06 IST
India NewsDH SHowtimeshowtimesatish shah

Follow us on :

Follow Us