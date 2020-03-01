Conflict zones have spread across Karnataka

Home to bounteous wildlife — especially elephants, tigers and leopards — Karnataka has been witnessing considerable cases of human-animal conflicts. However, tech intervention coupled with better outreach programmes in recent times have yielded better results for the Karnataka Forest Department and other non-governmental organisations working in the conflict-stricken districts.

As per the sources in the department, Karnataka is witnessing over 40 human deaths per year due to the human-animal conflict. As a result in the last five years, there have been more than 200 deaths in and around the state’s protected areas. “The death due to elephant attack has considerably come down thanks to interventions like radio-collaring tracking of the herds, early alert systems for villagers through SMSs. But the crop-area damage is still a concern and we are working towards reducing it,” revealed Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Karnataka.

Even though the incidents of human-animal conflict are steady over the years, Karnataka has scored over its counterparts in the North. “Unlike the northern states like Assam, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha where the deaths are high, there isn’t much to worry. However, unlike the previous incidents involving only elephants and tigers, now there have been cases of leopards, sloth bears and monkeys. We are working out the possible measures to check these incidents and deliberating on how to contain such incidents,” Sanjai Mohan, who is also the Chief Wildlife Warden, Karnataka explained.

Evidently, the conflict zone, which had once centred in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar has now spread to almost all parts of the state. “The central and south interior Karnataka districts are witnessing conflicts with leopards and sloth bears. The crop damage due to wild boar and antelope raiding is on the rise. Bisons have also come in conflict with humans in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts,” a wildlife conservationist explained.

The compensation formula that the Karnataka government has come up with in case of a human-animal conflict has turned out to be impressive.

“For human death, Karnataka has been paying one of the highest compensations. The compensation for crop damage has also been revised time and again. The only area that needs to be worked out is the compensation for cattle heads,” explained an officer of the forest department.

Noted conservationist Sanjay Gubbi said, “There is an increase in both actual and perceived conflict. Due to good protection, certain wildlife numbers, including those that are conflict-prone, have gone up. However, there are other reasons such as habitat loss and degradation that have contributed equally. Similarly, increased attention of media and decreasing tolerance levels have also led to increase in perceived conflict.”

Commenting on the methods to address the issue, Gubbi said, “There are multiple ways in which the government responds to the conflict. Prevention of wildlife, such as elephants and other large herbivores, straying into crop fields through physical barriers such as trenches, barricades, solar-powered electric fences is carried out on a large scale. The government provides ex gratia payment for crop and livestock losses as also for human injuries and death.”