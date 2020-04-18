Online resources to help get through the tough phase

The Covid-19 outbreak has been stressful for many a person, while exacerbating anxiety of many others. The companies in the health and wellness sector, as a result, have been coming out with a range of measures, as they prepare to weather mental health problems.

From virtual wellness sessions to interactive video coaching platforms, companies are trying to address the wellness requirements of people.

“Along with regular home workouts, yoga and meditation, now the programming is tweaked to help people deal with stress and anxiety while taking care of their physical health,” said Vishal Gondal founder of the preventive healthcare company GOQii. According to Gondal, the company streams 36 live sessions every day on emotional, physical and mental well-being to keep the users engaged.

In March, Bengaluru-based mental health and wellness start-up Wysa had created two free “tool packs” — one with techniques to deal with anxiety and the other to deal with isolation. “Earlier, depression, relationship issues and sleep were the top topics on Wysa. These have now been replaced by health anxiety, feelings of isolation and both financial and social implications of lockdowns,” explained Jo Aggarwal, founder, Wysa.

In parallel to this, therapy app IWill has launched a helpline Epsyclinic.com, with sessions and webinars on the management of pandemic-induced anxiety.

Shipra Dawar, chief executive officer, IWill said, “As there has been a huge surge, we see the number of sessions around Covid-19 moving to 10,000, in the next one month.”

Sarva, a Yoga and Wellness studio chain has also curated various activities to help people stay calm. It is extending people virtual mindfulness offerings. “These sessions are free of cost as we intend to help people get past this tough phase,” said Sarvesh Shashi, founder of the company.

Lybrate, another mobile healthcare company is providing basic training to all its doctors to better counsel those with mental health concerns. “It is surprising that even specialists, who do not deal with the subject, are being consulted about issues relating to feeling unproductive, overwhelmed, stressed or confused. We are now providing a basic session on mental health to our doctors with other specialities,” said Saurabh Arora, founder, Lybrate.