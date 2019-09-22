Uncomfortably numb

It is true that the state is witness to several cases of atrocities on Dalits in recent times. It is indeed a bad evil in our society and has no pardon. The irony is that despite knowing that practising untouchability is a criminal offence, people are still committing such heinous crimes. There have been enough laws to deal with the problem. But the problem has many facets and requires a different approach.

While such incidents are reported widely in the media, what is affecting legal action is the prolonged silence by the victims. Nobody comes forward to file a complaint or provide us with evidence. Hence it is difficult to build a case against anybody. Even in the case of Narayanaswamy, he refused to file a complaint. Often they get united after reconciliation at the grass-root level as religion plays a dominant role and nobody wants to antagonize anyone. Further, it can not be considered on suo motto grounds also. Unless we take this as a movement and launch a campaign by involving all stakeholders, it is very difficult to create awareness and correct people. By way of law alone it is impossible to put an end and requires a bigger framework with everybody in it.

(As told to Niranjan Kaggere)