iQOO Z3 5G with Snapdragon 768G SoC launched in India

After launching the premium iQOO 7 series, Chinese smartphone-maker iQOO on Tuesday (June 7) unveiled the mid-range handset iQOO Z3 in India.

The new iQOO Z3 5G sports a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408 × 1080p) LCD screen. It supports HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, and is protected by Panda glass shield. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) backed by Adreno 620 graphics engine, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable), Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and a 4400mAh battery with 55W fast charging capability.

The new iQOO Z3 boast triple-camera module--main 64MP (with Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79, EIS: Electronic Image Stabilisation) + 8MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide camera + 2MP(f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.0) shooter.



The new Z3 5G series phone. Credit: iQOO India



It comes in two colours--Ace Black and Cyber Blue. It will be available in three configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 19,990, Rs 20,990 and Rs 22,990, respectively on Amazon and iQOO website from June 8 onwards. Consumers who use ICICI band card can buy the phone for as low as Rs 17,490.

The new iQOO Z3 will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Poco X3 Pro, Motorola Moto G60, Samsung Galaxy M51, and Galaxy F62 among others.