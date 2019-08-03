Jio GigaFiber launching soon: Broadband plans and more

Reliance is all geared up to host the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12 and if recent reports are to be believed, the company will formally kick off the commercial launch of the much-awaited Jio GigaFiber broadband service in India.

Last year, Mukesh Ambani-owned firm launched test drive of Jio GigaFiber in Mumbai and Delhi, and since then it has been expanded to several other metros including Bengaluru.

Reports are indicating that Reliance will officially launch the Internet service later this month with three plans, one a basic Rs 500 per month scheme with an internet speed ranging between 50MBps and 100Mbps.

For the second plan, subscribers are entitled to get GigaTV (aka Home TV), an IPTV (Internet Protocol Television)-based set-top-box in addition broadband service.

For the third plan, customers have to shell out around Rs 1000 bucks; for this, the subscriber will get high-speed internet, GigaTV service and also support for IoT (Internet-of-Things).

For all the three plans offered by Jio GigaFiber service, people have to buy GigaRouter. It is expected to come with two prices points-- Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,500. Also, the company is said to offer free wired telephone connection.

Both the plans offer almost the same benefits but differ in two aspects- the Internet speed, and band. For the Rs 2,500 plan, subscribers are entitled to get ONT (Optical Network Terminal) box with single-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) and peak download speed of 50Mbps. In total, they will have a cap of 100GB per month in addition to access to multimedia apps such as JioTV (including HD live channels) and also free calls (local & STD).

On the other hand, Rs 4,500 plan offers a maximum of 100Mbps speed and dual-band Wi-Fi(2.4GHz & 5GHz) thus guaranteeing super-fast internet experience for multiple users in the house.

How Giga TV (aka Home TV) works?

As said previously, Giga TV requires high-speed internet. It is similar to Amazon Fire TV Stick. It offers more than 600 live TV channels, on-demand video (also available in 4K), music content. users can also control it using voice-command in multiple regional languages to change channels and volume. It also boasts TV video calling support.

Jio GigaFiber's IoT smart home solutions:

In the Reliance AGM event, Isha Ambani had revealed that GigaFiber service will include value-added IoT support including CCTV security, door sensors, motion detection in addition to the smart speaker, Wi-Fi extender and a smart plug. Ambani also claimed that engineers will be able to assemble them in as short as an hour.

If all things go well, Reliance plans to bring the internet to around 1,100 cities and reach close to 50 million homes in the next five years.

It can be noted that the prospective users can register for the Jio GigaFiber preview offer. The company has claimed that it will give priority to customers for installation, provided their area or the apartment complex has high demand.

Jio GigaFiber preview details:

With JioGigaFiber preview offer, subscribers get high-speed internet up to 100Mbps free for a limited preview period & complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps.

In case, the user consumes the data quota, they can continue to enjoy high-speed internet services by performing a complimentary data top-up of 40 GB via MyJio App or through Jio.com.

It can be noted that there are no installation charges levied but there is a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500 taken for the ONT device (GigaHub Home Gateway). This amount needs to be paid through Debit card, Credit Card, Jio Money or Pay TM.

