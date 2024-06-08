June too soon

Neena stared gloomily at her Famous Monuments calendar. She had nothing against the Taj Mahal adorning the current month, but that magnificent mausoleum would soon give way to the Sphinx on the next page. May was drawing swiftly to a close, and school would reopen in June.
Not that Neena disliked school. She was a good student, who was trusted by her teachers and popular with her peers. She could, however, have done with a longer break. The summer vacation seemed to have flown past, without her doing any of the things she had planned. These included several worthwhile activities, but Neena, despite her many good resolutions made earlier that year, had just not gotten down to them.
She had woken up too late every morning to go jogging, and for the same reason, had missed out on swimming lessons. Once out of bed, Neena had lounged about watching television and chatting at length on the phone. She had snacked at all hours, forgetting her determination to diet.
Not surprisingly, the photographs intended for a family collage remained in their box, and the novels that Neena’s teacher had recommended (at Neena’s request) lay untouched. As for her new textbooks, which sat, neatly covered and labelled, on her study table, Neena had scarcely glanced in their direction.
She had done the homework required of her, but little else. The systematic schedule she had drawn up in preparation for the next academic year had been sadly neglected. Neena admitted to herself that she had been lazy, but regret would not mend matters. If only she could have another chance, sighed Neena, how different things would be.
No sooner had the thought crossed her mind, than Neena experienced a strange sensation. Her clothes appeared to be closing in on her, especially at the throat and waist. This was all the more extraordinary because Neena had on a loose-fitting outfit, or so she believed. To her amazement, Neena saw that instead of her favourite pink top and baggy blue trousers, she was wearing a formal dark-green tunic, complete with belt and tie.
Neena was less frightened than confused by this startling occurrence. She was also angry. Surely school had not started already; bad enough that it was less than a week away. Neena had no desire to lose a minute of the precious few days left to her. Why then was she in uniform, clutching her school bag?
There had to be a logical explanation, Neena told herself. Could she perhaps have slipped into her uniform to check if it needed altering? Unlikely, thought Neena, for she was quite certain she had not outgrown it. As the bewildered girl struggled to make sense of what was happening, she heard her mother’s voice. ‘Neena, haven’t you changed yet? Come and have your tea.’
Why should she change, Neena wondered, and then remembered how she was dressed. So that was it, she thought glumly. June had somehow come too soon, and this was her usual after-school routine. Slowly, Neena put down her bag and began to undo her tie. While she did so, she happened to glance at the calendar.
As she had expected, the Taj Mahal was not in sight. It had gone, since May — it would seem — was over; but where was the Sphinx?
Neena knew her calendar’s month-and-monument combinations perfectly. The Sphinx and June went together, but she was now faced with another landmark; a familiar one, for she had seen it not so long ago. In fact, Neena recalled thinking that the Statue of Liberty was particularly appropriate for a month that gave students their freedom. April! Was it possible? Neena felt a surge of excitement, but dared not give rein
to it.
‘Neena,’ her mother called again, ‘if you don’t hurry, your brother will finish the EOT cake.’ Neena’s heart leapt with joy. There could be no further doubt. The EOT (End of Term) cake was a special one that Neena’s mother baked only as a school-closing treat.
Neena realised that she had travelled back six weeks to April 13. She had no idea how this had come about and did not much care to know. It was enough that the holidays stretched ahead of her, long and lovely, once more. This time, Neena was certain she would make the best possible use of them.