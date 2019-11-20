Microsoft Office 365 gets restored after brief outage

Leading cloud-based business productivity service Microsoft Office 365 faced an outage in global regions on November 20.

As per the downtime detector, the Microsoft Office 365 service was down in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Japan.

Several subscribers took to Twitter to vent their angst against Microsoft for the service disruption.

There are also stray reports of Skype, Xbox App, and Xbox Live were also down, but the company hasn't mentioned any of them.

"We've identified that multiple Microsoft 365 services are affected and we're actively looking for the swiftest means of restoring access. Please refer to http://status.office.com for details, or MO196220 in the admin portal, if accessible," the official company Twitter handle Microsoft 365 Status said.

As of now, the Microsoft Office 365 service has been restored.

