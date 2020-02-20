Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with 10th gen Intel CPU launched in India

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 7 series in October 2019 in the US and now, the device is finally available in India.

The Surface Pro 7 flaunts a 12.3-inch PixelSense (2736 x 1824p) display with pixel density of 267 ppi (pixels per inch), the aspect ratio of 3.2 and has 10-point multi-touch support. It sports a Signature unibody magnesium design with hidden perimeter venting.

The standard 12.3-inch Surface Pro is said to twice as fast (compared to predecessor) with a 10th gen Intel Core (i3, i5 & i7) processor, 4GB/8GB/16GB LPDDR4x RAM with 28GB/256GB/512GB/1TB (SSD) storage, Windows 10 Home, Microsoft Office 365 (but only as 30-day trial), offers up yo 10.5 hours of typical device usage life and supports both USB-A and USB-C.

Other notable features include 5MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video, Windows Hello face authentication capability, an 8MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p full HD video, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, dual far-field Studio Mics and 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

Microsoft is offering Surface Pro 7 series in multiple configuration options-- one with Dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 CPU with Intel UHD Graphics and the other two include Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 chipset and Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. Both will come with Intel Iris Plus Graphics.



Microsoft launched new Surface Pro 7 series in India (Photo Credit: Microsoft)



The Surface Pro 7 series price starts at Rs 70,990 in India. It can be purchased on Flipkart, Paytm Mall and Amazon India. However, there is no word when Microsoft plans to release Surface Pro X in India.

For the uninitiated, the 13-inch Surface Pro X houses custom Microsoft SQ1 processor chipset co-developed by Microsoft and Qualcomm. It offers 2 teraflops of graphics processing power and is said to be the fastest Qualcomm processor ever created for a PC. The new Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard includes pen docking for secure storage and charging for the new Slim Pen. Surface Pro 7 starts at $749 and Surface Pro X starts at $999.

The company is also offering Surface Pro 7 accessories such as Signature type cover, Signature type keyboard, Surface Pen and the Surface Arc Mouse, but have to be bought separately and the prices start at 6,900.

