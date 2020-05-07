Microsoft Surface Pro X, Pro 7, Laptop 3 series launched in India

American technology major, Microsoft launched the much-awaited Surface Pro X, Pro 7, and Laptop 3 series India with prices starting at Rs 98,999, Rs 72,999, and Rs 98,999 respectively.

First up, the new Surface Pro X is touted to be the company's thinnest, lightest, most powerful, and most connected 2-in-1 laptop ever.

It measures just 7.3mm thin and weighs around 774g. As far as the screen is concerned, Surface Pro X sports an edge-to-edge PixelSense Display with 2880×1920p resolution and signature 3:2 ratio. The device also features a custom SQ1 processor chipset co-developed by Microsoft and Qualcomm. It offers 2 teraflops of graphics processing power and is said to be the fastest Qualcomm processor ever created for a PC. It is coupled with full solid-state drive (SSD) size and speed, and dual 4K video output via USB-C.

The company is also offering premium Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard, which includes pen docking for secure storage and charging for the new Slim Pen. The Surface Slim Pen is stored and recharged in the luxurious Alcantara-covered keyboard, which comes handy for owners using applications such as Adobe Gemini, Whiteboard or OneNote. Consumers can also buy Surface Arc Mouse, which completes all the computing needs of the user.

The Surface Pro X can last up to 13 hours and supports fast-charging, wherein the power up from zero to about 80% within just an hour. Also, it comes with LTE connectivity option.

Microsoft's new Surface Pro 7 comes in two colours- Black and Platinum. As for as the screen is concerned, it features high-resolution 12.3”-inch PixelSense Display while remaining ultra-slim and light at just 775g.

Under-the-hood, it houses the 10th generation Intel quad-core processor, making it 2.3 times faster than the predecessors. It comes all-day battery life and supports fast charging. It also boasts Dolby Audio Premium sound system.

The new Surface Pro 7 offers more options for connecting to displays, docking stations or charging accessories with an updated port selection of USB-A, USB-C and Surface Connect.

The device can transform seamlessly from laptop to tablet with the innovative, built-in kickstand and removable Surface Signature Type Cover, users can jot down ideas in a more natural way, the company claims.

On the other hand Surface Laptop 3 series comes in two sizes 13-inch and 15-inch. They come with the same slim design and all-day battery life. Inside, the smaller screen model comes updated with the 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Ice Lake processor. Whereas the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 comes with the new AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor.

Both the Surface Laptop 3 series models support fast charging. They can be charged up to 80% in about one hour[10]. They come with 20% larger trackpad to make navigation easier and seamless.

The Surface Laptop 3 series features Instant On, USB-C, and USB-A ports and dual far-field Studio Mics for great Microsoft Teams calls and dictation in Office. Device owners can also exercise more control over your sensitive information with a removable hard drive for data retention, the company said.



Microsoft products' price details



All the Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 variants will be available via commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail and online partners such as Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon and Flipkart.

