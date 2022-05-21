Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Dressing for work can feel daunting when you want to strike a perfect balance between traditional professional attire and modern workwear. Contemporary work fashion must be cutting-edge. Avoid making fashion faux pas by following these new rules of 9-to-5 dressing.

Prioritise comfort

Don't compromise when it comes to comfort. Comfort clothing does not translate into wearing oversized clothes that make you feel and look out of place. Pick clothes that are well-crafted and fit right. Comfort is the new luxury.

The power of prints

Prints can set the standard for taste and style, whether a delicate motif or a loud striking pattern. Elevate your look with the help of printed ensembles by opting for colours that stand out. Mix and match with muted and neutral tones.

Wear wrinkle-free

Well-ironed clothes make you look sharper and will always create the right impression. Wear garments made from crease-free materials or have your workwear ironed before wearing them. Looking unkempt at your workplace may create the wrong impression, and paying less attention to grooming may appear careless.

Balance casuals with professional wear

Smart-casual clothing has changed the way we look at business attire. While it is an upgraded version of casual wear, maintaining the right balance and keeping it professional is essential. You can go for trendier pieces such as a blazer with jeans and add a touch of high-end footwear.

Simplify accessories

Subtle additions to your outfit can drastically alter your look and feel. Never underestimate the power of simple add-ons. They can uplift an otherwise drab attire. It is not always necessary to add chunky pieces to your look. Sometimes, a simple pair of hoops or petite bow ties and twillies will do the job.

Switch to versatile

A new day calls for a new outfit, right? But is it possible to own so many clothes? Opting for versatile clothing enables us to get that perfect wardrobe mix for matching outfits to create fresh looks each day. Think of what you already own and style it in different ways. A shirt can be tucked or left out with different bottoms or worn as a layer.

Policy of quality

Good quality work apparel is essential. It gives you a sharp and crisp appearance, necessary in every industry and work atmosphere. Investing in high-quality workwear ensures it will last a long time and saves you money in the long run.

Own your style

Looking great is not necessarily following the trends but establishing and owning your unique style. Experiment with fashion and create your style statement.

Season-friendly fabrics

Some fabrics can't be worn all year round, like leather, and there are ones that are perfect for all seasons. Choose clothes that are absorbent and light.

Prioritise fit

Well-crafted clothes make a vast difference in the way you appear. Loose and ill-fitted clothes give an impression of lethargy. Moreover, clothes that conform to your body's shape avoid adding bulk to your frame.

(The author is Purvi Rohit Pugalia, Co-Founder- Not So Pink, a fashionable women's workwear brand.)