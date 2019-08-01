Money transfer on Google Pay gets more secure in India

For the past few years, particularly after the demonetisation in 2016, India has witnessed a marked increase in cashless money transfer on mobile phones. With lucrative cashback deals offered by e-wallet companies, people are inclining more to the online money transfer for food, hail cabs and other services.

Taking note of the increased usage, criminals feigning as IT officers and bank executives are targeting naive users by asking them to reveal debit card numbers and siphon off their bank accounts.

Now, the search engine giant has announced to enhance Google Pay security to thwart online frauds.

"We are mindful that at Google Pay, users are entrusting us with their most sensitive asset - their money. We are conscious of the responsibility that comes with this trust. The above security features and a lot more ongoing work in this direction are a small example of how we keep our users safe," Ambarish Kenghe, Director, Product Management, Google Pay said.



Google Pay gets more secured in India; picture credit: Google India



The SafetyNet feature on Google Pay will be used for faster identification and suspension criminals on its platform.

Additionally, Google is using machine learning-based scam prevention models. It will display explicit ‘scam’ or ‘stranger’ warnings if a user receives a request from someone suspicious or not in their contacts.

To help the users fully understand each step on the app, Google Pay will send app notifications as well as SMS to clearly inform users each time they receive a collect request to highlight that approving the request will deduct money from the users’ bank accounts.

