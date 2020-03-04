Mumbaikar wins Apple's Shot on iPhone 11 night mode photo contest

Apple, earlier in the year, launched Night mode photo challenge for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro (& Pro Max) users. The contest started on January 8 and concluded on January 29.

Now, the results are finally out. Apple has picked top pictures from contestants from China, India, Russia and Spain. Mumbai-based ace photographer Mitsun Soni is one among of them.

Soni used his Apple iPhone 11 Pro to capture the winning picture of a giant tree with red-hued shades and cosmic blue sky in the background.

“This one blows my mind. I have no idea where that deep rich red light is coming from on the tree. It almost feels like a UFO sitting above the tree, just out of frame. Absolutely beautiful composition as well,” Tyler Mitchell, one of the Apple's panel of judges said.

Another judge Arem Duplessis said-- “The rich red colour of the tree and ground gives this picture an otherworldly quality. Paired with the night sky, it feels like a still from a sci-fi film.”

Apple's panel of judges included Malin Fezehai (US), Tyler Mitchell (US), Sarah Lee (UK), Alexvi Li (China), Darren Soh (Singapore), Phil Schiller (Apple vice president), Kaiann Drance, Brooks Kraft, Jon McCormack, and Arem Duplessis.

The Cupertino-based company has announced the winning photos would be showcased in the gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com and Apple Instagram (@apple). They may also appear in digital campaigns, at Apple Stores, on billboards, or in a third-party photo exhibition as well. Check out the other winning photos here.

