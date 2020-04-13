OnePlus 8, 8 Pro round-up: Expected key features, price and more

After weeks of teasing, OnePlus is all set to launch the company's first phone of 2020 on April 14. However, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, the event will be low-key and streamed online only.

As advertised in official teasers, the company is slated to unveil the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus 8: Expected features, price and more

Like the previous iterations, OnePlus 8 is also expected to come in two variants-- one standard OnePlus 8 and a top-end OnePlus 8 Pro.

Both the models are said to flaunt the same design language and come with pretty much the same specifications but differ in a couple of aspects.

They will flaunt a dynamic AMOLED screen with Always-On Display feature, and the company has already confirmed all the devices will support 120Hz display refresh rate in addition to 60Hz and 90Hz options as well.

However, there will difference of screen size between the two models. The generic model will have a 6.55-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) display with a pixel density of 402 ppi (pixels per inch), while the 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+(3168x1440p) with 513 ppi.

Furthermore, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro series' display can reach the peak brightness of 1400nits and support HDR10+, which will allow phone users to enjoy high-quality multimedia content from on-demand streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar, among others

Also, the new phones will feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor just an inch above the display base, just enough for the finger to easily reach it.

As far as the durability is concerned, they are said to come with Corning's latest and sturdiest display shield Gorilla Glass 6.

As per the Pete Lau, CEO & co-founder, OnePlus, the new phones (as seen in the cover picture above) will feature strong metallic chassis with a glass cover to offer premium hand-feel.

Word on the street suggests, OnePlus may finally heed to the long-time request of fans for use of water-proof certification. The upcoming devices may come with an IP68 rating, meaning, the devices will be able to survive underwater for close to 1.5 meters (around five feet) for up to 30 minutes.



OnePlus 8 series features (Picture credit: Amazon India)



Under-the-hood, they will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset, Android 10-based OxygenOS, 8GB/12GB RAM LPDDR5, a 128GB/256GB storage (UFS3.0), 16MP selfie camera and 4,510 mAh (8 Pro)/4,300mAh (OnePlus 8) battery with Type-C 30W Warp charger.

Both the devices will support OnePus proprietary Warp Charge 30 wireless charging, meaning the device power up from zero to 50-percent in just 30 minutes.



OnePlus Warp Chargin 30 Wireless (Picture credit: OnePlus)



In terms of photography hardware, OnePlus 8 Pro is expected boast feature-rich quad-camera module-- 48MP (with Sony IMX689, f/1.78 aperture)+ 48MP 120-degree field-of-view (FOV) ultra-wide lens (with Sony IMX586, f/2.2 aperture)+ 8MP telephoto (with f/2.44, 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom)+ 5MP colour filter with LED flash.

On the other hand, the generic OnePlus 8 is said to feature a triple-camera module--48MP main sensor (with f/1.8 aperture) + 16MP ultra-wide lens+ 2MP for macro.

Like the recently launched iQoo 3 (review) in India, both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will be made available with a 5G modem.

OnePlus 8 price

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 8 series will cost more than the previous iteration's sticker price. Based on the RAM and storage configuration, the standard OnePlus is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 43,000 and Rs 50,000.

Whereas, the OnePlus 8 Pro prices may start at Rs 61,000 and may go north of Rs 68,000 in India. OnePlus is expected to commence the OnePlus 8 series retail sale as soon as the COVID-19 lockdown curbs are lifted in India. And like previous years, Amazon will be the official e-commerce partner in India.