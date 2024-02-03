Order, chaos and renewal

The pharaohs, watched over by the God Horus, kept the country together. They kept records and received taxes in the form of grain. Today, of course, we remember them mostly for the great architectural marvel of the pyramids and the wonders inside them. The hieroglyphics (carved pictures that represent words) tell the story of a great civilisation — the pyramids themselves are a testament to the engineers and mathematicians that that civilisation had. How did they get those huge blocks of stone into place??!! And no, the pyramids were not built by slaves. The Great Pyramid built by the pharaoh Khufu is 480 feet high and was covered with polished white limestone. Imagine how it would have glowed in the sun. Built around 5,000 years ago, this is the last ‘ancient wonder of the world’ still standing. The other 6 have all been destroyed over time. Egypt is home to 7 UNESCO sites.