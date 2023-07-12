Pisces Daily Horoscope - July 12, 2023

Pisces Daily Horoscope - July 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2023, 02:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 02:30 ist

PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a  partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one.  

Lucky Colour: Tan                 

Lucky Number:  6  

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pisces Horoscope
Zodiac
Horoscope

Related videos

What's Brewing

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

 