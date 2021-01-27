Poco M3 launching on this date

In early 2020, Poco split from Xiaomi to become a separate entity. Within a short span of time, it has become the third biggest online smartphone brand in India.

Earlier today (January 27), the company revealed that it sold one million units of Poco M2 and now, it is all set to bring the successor next week on February 2.

Poco M3 made its global debut in November 2020 and now, it is coming to India. It features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display and will be backed by Android 10-based MIUI 12 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with an 18W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a triple camera module-- 48MP main sensor backed by 2MP and another 2MP depth sensor. It also comes with 16MP snapper on the front.

There is no official word if Poco will use the same hardware seen in the global model in the Poco M3 for the India-region or not. We get to know the details on coming Tuesday.

In a related development, another emerging brand Realme is also scheduled to launch the new X7 series on February 4.

The new phone will come in two variants X7 and X7 Pro. Both the devices will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset with the 5G modem.

