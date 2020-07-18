'Karnataka government should give waste pickers a helping hand'

The shutdown of recycling units has severely disrupted the dry waste collection process in the city. Collection centres across the city are now loaded with recyclable material. This has severely affected the waste pickers, many of whose livelihoods are now at stake.

DH takes a closer look at the unfolding scenario, interacting with a cross-section of Bengalureans to fully understand how the Covid-19 pandemic has played havoc with their lives.

Shem Shaji Baby, a resident of S G Palaya notes, “Waste-pickers have been active, ensuring that the city remains clean. But now, due to the pandemic, their livelihood situation is worsening. The government must give them a helping hand. A special financing scheme should be introduced to help the workers, with special interest. They are the ones who help build and manage our city.”

Many non government organisations (NGOs) are indeed helping families affected by the pandemic. “But I have not heard anyone speak for these waste pickers. If they and their families are not helped now, our city will be filled with garbage tomorrow. If they are left in the lurch, I wonder who will clean the city” Shem says.

Research scholar Sayant Vijay has this to say: “Solid waste management has been a tenacious issue of Bengaluru. When life came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so did waste collection and waste management. This has also become a catastrophe for waste pickers and rag pickers and the repercussions of this havoc can be seen all over the city.”

As a well-structured waste collection process has virtually come to a halt, people can be seen dumping garbage on the roadsides late in the night or early morning. “I find waste material thrown across the roadsides. This will increase the risk of rainwater getting mixed with waste. It will also create a mess on the roads, attracting strays and create mosquito breeding places,” he explains.

Three months back, a cholera outbreak had spread panic in South Bengaluru. Vinay, who works as a medical secretary, warns that garbage dumps can trigger water-borne and vector-borne diseases such as malaria, cholera and dengue. “When it rains, the solid waste material will become the source of mosquitoes and flies. During this Covid-19 season, it will only add to the burden of the healthcare system.”

Recycling units, he says, should reopen to reduce the piling up of waste. “Otherwise, it will lead to another outbreak of cholera or dengue, similar to what happened a few months back. If there is one silver-living it is that the volume of waste will be less as many citizens have gone to their native homes due to the pandemic.”

As Vinay says, this reduced production of waste will help clear the backlog. “If we are opening the units now, it will be easy to clean up the city without much burden,” he adds.

Keshav Murthy S G, who works as a senior executive, draws attention to another problem: “A majority of the waste pickers suffer from diseases due to occupational hazards. In order to address this, the government should strictly mandate that the waste generated is segregated at source into dry and wet.”

Recycling methods too, he says, should be upgraded so that they are safe for the workers and more effective. “But even without these, waste pickers have been trying their best to manage. Nevertheless, they do need a helping hand,” adds Murthy.

The authorities, he says, should ensure the safety of the waste pickers. Their work environment should be hygienic. “To monitor and ensure that the workers’ safety is not compromised in any way, the government should post strict officers, who do not fall prey to any scam.”