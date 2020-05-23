Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Before the COVID-19 lockdown enforced a dramatic shift in livelihoods, migrant labourers and the domestic workers were nowhere on the mainstream’s ‘concern radar.’ But disturbing images of their extreme struggles have triggered a rethink. Will this translate to a change in public attitude in future?

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Has the path been laid for a symbiotic partnership based on empathy and understanding? Are there signs of it in Bengaluru, a metropolis that thrives largely on the hitherto unappreciated interdependence? The post-lockdown policy changes could offer the clues, but are indications promising?







The lockdown had clearly exposed the lack of adequate preparations to address the concerns of this section. Pushed to act by public outrage, the official machinery had to partner with civic groups and non-government organisations to distribute food and other rations.

Despite this, thousands are moving out of the city by whatever means available, even by foot. Moved by the widely circulated visuals of their plight, the mainstream public too has responded by donating money and material.

Concern, how deep?

But, as Renu Mukunda, who has worked for decades with the urban poor in Bengaluru points out, it is open to question how long would the public empathy and support continue. And, this is precisely what worries the labourers too. “Now, it is only a wave. I feel this drawing room empathy will pass,” she feels.

Indeed, those who have been in touch with the labourers and domestic workers for years will redouble their efforts. However, outside this circle, Renu says there is no real deep concern. “It is more a media-triggered empathy. There are many who say the migrants will be forced to return in a week.”

The message is clear: The focus should shift to livelihood issues. “Giving food and rations is a feel-good thing. But the focus should be on whether the funds announced by the Centre are reaching the beneficiaries, how many of them are linked to ESI and other healthcare. Is there a plan to ensure that they are treated free-of-cost?”

Livelihood issues

The need for social-distancing has left another big chunk of the working class in deep trouble: The domestic workers, who were asked to stay at home and assured full pay by the employers. But once the lockdown eased, many found that their jobs were in jeopardy.

Explains Geetha Menon, who has been engaged with the domestic worker rights for decades: “On one side, the employers have started appreciating the drudgery and the pressure the workers are put to. But that has not translated to any great empathy. Many of them have asked the workers not to return.”

Domestic workers

An independent survey by the Domestic Workers Rights Union found that in apartments with 200 domestic workers, only around 50 were allowed to return but at their own risk. “As many as 150 were left out. What will they do, how will they survive? Many were not given their salaries for April, although it was promised.”

Can there be an alternative livelihood policy for those laid off, asks Menon. “There is no pension, no compensation for their losses. How will they pay their rents? Even those who have been allowed to return are asked not to work in more than one house.”

Job losses, post 55 years

In serious jeopardy are the jobs of senior domestic workers. “Many employers have asked those above 55 years of age not to return. I have heard many of these workers lament how they, despite being attached to a house for decades, didn’t get even a call enquiring about their well-being,” says Menon.

At the larger level, the hope is that at least after this traumatic lockdown, the government brings in a systematic change in public healthcare. “Hope a few lessons are learnt that we should treat these workers with dignity and not consider them as a virus.”

Utter apathy

Shocking stories of migrant construction workers trapped in their makeshift tents without food for weeks have exposed the utter apathy of a system that respects no labour rights. The big question now is whether this will spur the government to penalise builders who do not follow what existing rules and law mandate.

Will the workers’ tin sheds continue to be demolished once a project is completed so that the buildings have an unobstructed, aesthetic view?

To ensure social distancing, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has adopted a monthly and weekly pass-based system of fares. But for domestic workers, who struggle to pay even the daily ticket, this has made public transport unaffordable.

Mobility costs

As Srinivas Alavalli from Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) points out, for the middle class, the bus pass may not be life and death questions. “But for the urban poor who work as ATM security guards and garment factory workers, a two-way bus fare of Rs 40-50 is steep, since their salaries are Rs 8,000 or less. A bus ticket will decide what food choice they should make,” Alavalli explains.

Unable to afford the bus, the ATM guards often walk six to seven kms daily. The new rules have only aggravated their struggles. Will their collective experience lead to any policy change to ensure that their mobility options are subsidised?