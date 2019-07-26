PUBG Mobile Lite launched in India

Following the success of the battle royale shooter PlayerUknown's Battlegrounds on the mobile platform, developers Tencent and PUBG Corp. have released PUBG Mobile Lite, a lighter, more fast-paced version of the game in India.

PUBG Mobile Lite, built on Unreal Engine 4, is built from the ground-up to run on mobile devices that have less than 2 GB of RAM and comes in a small 400 MB download package. According to developers Tencent and PUBG Corp., the game is built to be playable on low-end and budget segment devices with the aim of giving an "uncompromised experience" to all its players.

The game's smaller size and wider device compatibility come from its smaller map and player size, which has gone down from 100 players in the base PUBG Mobile to 60 in Lite. The game is also built to run for quick 10-minute sessions compared to 20-25 minutes in the base Mobile version.

The developers have announced that new players will be eligible for various rewards including gear and weapons.



PUBG Mobile Lite



Some of the changes and introductions to PUBG Mobile Lite are as follows:

Enhanced Aim Assist: An all-new auxiliary aim assist is implemented in order to make aiming simpler, particularly when playing in weak network environments. The intensity differs between the crawling and standing positions, simplifying control.

Winner Pass: The Winner Pass replaces the Royale Pass, with faster achievement unlocks and spanning over a month.

Bullet Trail Adjustment: PUBG MOBILE Lite features increased bullet speed and no bullet drop effect, specially made to account for weak network environments.

Weapon Recoil Suppression: Lite features suppressed weapon recoil to simplify gameplay, but different guns have different gun pressure effects, highlighting the variation between each weapon.

Extended Time to Kill: The update increases the ‘Time to Kill’, enhancing players' survivability during firefights and encouraging aggressive play.

Location Display: The map now exposes a shooter within the minimap’s range, providing simplified battle info extraction and increased battle speed.

Heal while moving: To increase the game's pace, players will be able to heal themselves during motion and during every stance except for when they are prone.

Building Areas/Supplies optimization: Building density and loot frequency have been increased to expedite the looting process and speed up battle progression.

Map Quality Optimization: The game will also feature optimized map quality and the parachute loading screen.

RPG and New Firearm integration: Players will get new weapons in select game modes, allowing new attack and defense tactics.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.