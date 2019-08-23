Reliance vs Airtel: New V-Fiber plans take on JioFiber

With Reliance JioFiber set for commercial launch in the September first week, former leader Airtel has announced a slew of new V-Fiber tariff plans to attract new and also control the decline of the subscription base.

Airtel is offering four lucrative V-Fiber deals - Basic, Entertainment, Premium and VIP tariff plans starting at Rs 799 per month in select Indian cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, and others.

With the Airtel's Fiber-V Rs 799 Basic plan, consumers are entitled to get 100GB allowance per month with up to 40Mbps speed. They will also get Airtel TV subscription-free and also complimentary 200GB extra data per month for six months.

The Airtel's Rs 1,099 Entertainment plan offers up to 100Mbps speed with a monthly data allowance of 300GB. Also, consumers get additional 500GB per month free for six months. As part of Airtel Thanks initiative, the company is offering incentives such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel TV Premium subscriptions for free.

On the other hand, Airtel's Rs 1,599 Premium subscription offers double that of the aforementioned tariff plan. Consumers will be able to enjoy 300Mbps super-speed internet with 600GB monthly data allowance with bonus up to 1000GB extra per month free for six months. Also, it comes with all the aforementioned Airtel Thanks offer.

Airtel's Rs 1999 VIP offer 100Mbps speed with unlimited data meaning, there will be no cap on data consumption. The speed remains the same for the entire month even if you cross 600GB if not more. Also, it comes with incentives such as Amazon Prime (12 months), Netflix (three months), Zee5 Premium and Airtel TV Premium subscription for free.

All the aforementioned Airtel's V-Fiber plans also come with free fixed-line connection with free local and STD calls. Airtel's new cost-effective broadband internet tariff plans seem compelling for the new and also the existing patrons from straying to upcoming Reliance JioFiber. But, we will surely get to know the mood of the people when Reliance Jio announces the full tariff plans of JioFiber next month.

Mukesh Ambani-owner company has confirmed to offer a base plan of Rs 700 with 100Mbps speed. There will be premium monthly plans for Rs 10,000 and also annual yearly plan with offers such as free 4K TV, smart 4K set-top-box and special offer that will allow users watch movies in their living rooms the same day these movies are released in theatres! It is dubbed as FIRST-DAY-FIRST-SHOW and is slated to roll-out around mid-2020.

In a related development, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has also announced to offer incentives. It is giving free Amazon Prime subscription for Rs 499 monthly plan.

Earlier it was only for Rs 745 and above tariff plans, but probably due to the impending launch of the Jio Fiber, the state-run telecom firm has expanded it to the lower price band.

