Rhetoric, anyone?

“Another necessity for an effective speech is to have integrity. If you cannot believe in what you’re saying, you can never hope to persuade another person of the truth of what you say.” Barely looking up from the notes I was busy scribbling, I nodded. “But how can you make people believe that you’re sincere?” Cicero gave me a shrewd look. “I hear you people talk a lot about body language these days.” I nodded again. “Well, it’s a question of looking sincere with gestures and sounding sincere with your voice. If you stand stiffly and speak without voice modulation or clarity, your audience is going to lose interest fast. One of my mentors made me speak through a mouthful of pebbles to see if I could speak clearly! Voice is most important. You convince people through emotions even more sometimes, than you do with logic. Make your audience laugh! We’re all humans after all! Or are you all robots now-a-days?” He shot me a look. “No, no…” I said quickly. “People are just people.” “I should hope so,” he nodded.