Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - May 6, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Lucky Colour: Chocolate
Lucky number: 9
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot
Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town
The India connect with coronation of British monarchs
Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10
Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve
India's new mums hope & fear for next generation
In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971
UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies