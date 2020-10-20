Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity.
Lucky color: Ivory
Lucky number: 4
Lucky gem: Yellow Sapphire
Covid-19 | Herd immunity? Or ‘mass murder’?
Another trove of ancient coffins found in Egypt
36 trees to make way for metro projects in Bengaluru
Opt out of '800', Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi
Are all human beings decent deep inside?
Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020
Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert
How does China's digital yuan work?