Samsung brings Android Go-powered Galaxy M01 Core to India

The world's leading mobile maker Samsung on Monday (July 27) launched the new affordable handset Galaxy M01 Core in India.

The Galaxy M01 Core sports a 5.3-inch HD+ LCD screen and comes with 1GB/2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, MediaTek 6739 quad-core processor, 8MP rear-side camera with LED flash, a 5MP front snapper for selfies and a 3,000mAh cell. If the company is to believed, the device is capable of delivering close to 11 hours of talk time.

Another interesting thing about the new Samsung phone is that it runs Google's Android Go edition software, which is specially designed to run on phones with bare minimum hardware. Also, Android Go-based apps take up very little storage compared to the original version, and yet offer the same Android phone experience.

Also, the Galaxy M01 Core boasts 'Make for India' features including ‘Intelligent Inputs – Smart Paste and Suggest Notification’. The Suggest Notification warns users about low battery and allows them to open their running app or add other critical apps in Maximum Power Saving Mode (provided it is supported by MPSM mode) for extended run time.

On the other hand, Smart Paste allows users to paste the relevant text like copy and paste the website URL on the web browser, mobile number on phone dialer and email id in mail application – all extracted from the same message automatically.

The Galaxy M01 Core also comes with an ‘Intelligent Photos’ feature; It can intuitively detect similar or duplicate photos and gives users suggestions to keep the best photo while discarding other photos to free up space.

Like premium phones, the Galaxy M01 Core also supports Dark Mode - One UI based Dark Mode integration, which is easier on the eyes and helps in battery saving.

The new Galaxy M01 Core comes in three colours--Black, Blue, Red and will be available in two configurations-- 1GB RAM+ 16GB storage and 2GB RAM +32GB storage--for Rs 5499 and Rs 6499, respectively. It will go on sale on all authorised stores and e-commerce portals from July 29 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy 01 Core vs competitions

The new Galaxy 01 Core will be up against Lava, Infinix, and Tecno, among other branded phones.

