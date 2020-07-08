Samsung brings portable UV steriliser-cum-wireless charging powerbank

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung unveiled a new-age gadget that can not only clean but also juice-up the premium phone's battery.

Samsung's new device boasts dual UV lights on both top and bottom panels so that it can sanitise the device from almost all angles. It comes with a simple single-button interface and once switched on, it automatically cleans the device and turns off after the 10 minutes. Also, it will continue to charge the mobile wirelessly.

The 'Samsung UV Sterilizer', which comes in 196 x 96 x 33 mm dimensions, is big enough to allow users to clean earbuds and glasses in addition to the phones.



The 'Samsung UV Sterilizer'. Credit: Samsung



Can this UV steriliser kill COVID-19?

Nope. The company doesn't specifically mention that its UV steriliser can destroy COVID-19, but it does say the device can effectively kill up to 99% of bacteria and germs, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans. It has been tested by two independent test and certification institutes, Intertek and SGS, Samsung says.

Samsung is offering this UV steriliser-cum-powerbank in select global markets including Thailand, Germany, Romania and Hong Kong for around €58.38 (approx. Rs 4940). It is expected to be made available in more regions in the coming days.

