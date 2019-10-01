Samsung launches Galaxy Fold at Rs 1.65 lakh in India

After months of delay, Samsung finally launched the company's most ambitious marquee phone to date, the Galaxy Fold in India on October 1.

Samsung's Galaxy Fold is one of the very few bendable phones in the market. Also, to be fair, it has the most practical design language. The Samsung phone folds inwards, which protects the large screen (7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED ) from daily wear and tear activities. Also, it has a dedicated secondary cover display (with 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED having 21:9 aspect ratio ) on the front. It is compact and is good for operating in one-hand to read messages, reply texts and answer phone calls.

On the other hand, rival brands such as the Huawei Mate X, it bends outward, making the display more vulnerable to damage, if accidentally dropped on the floor or even when kept in the pocket, it can get scratched easily. And given the fact, it is an expensive phone, it will cost you a bomb for the screen repair.

As far as the internal hardware of the Galaxy Fold is concerned, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, dedicated 10MP front camera in the cover display, triple 16MP (ultra-wide-angle)+12MP(wide-angle)+12MP (telephoto) primary sensors on the back and a dual selfie-camera (10MP+8MP) in the big display and a 4,380 with fast charging (both wired and wireless) capability.



The Galaxy Fold will soon go on sale in India (Picture Credit: Samsung India)



The Galaxy Fold costs a whopping Rs 1,64,999 (Premium Cosmos Black) in India. As part of the promotional launch offer, Samsung is giving one-year Infinity Flex Display Protection service. This will include accidental damage coverage with one-time protection, genuine parts, expert repair service, and the Galaxy Fold’s display. The one-year Infinity Flex Display Protection entitles customers who accidentally damage their display to get it repaired for a discounted fee of Rs 10,500.

The Galaxy Fold pre-order windown will open in India on October 4 and the deliveries will begin on October 20. The Galaxy Fold will be available for pre-booking online on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop, and offline in 35 cities across select 315 outlets, including the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Fold:

Main display: 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED (4.2:3)

Cover display: 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED (21:9)

OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Processor: 7nm 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)

RAM:12GB RAM(LPDDR4x)

Storage: 512GB (UFS 3.0) User memory is less than the total memory due to the storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed. *No MicroSD slot

Cover camera: 10MP Selfie Camera, F2.2

Rear triple camera: 16MP Ultra Wide Camera (F2.2 aperture) + 12MP Wide-angle Camera, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, (F1.5/F2.4- variable aperture )+ 12MP Telephoto Camera (PDAF, OIS, F2.4, 2X optical zoom)

Front dual camera: 10MP Selfie Camera, F2.2 aperture + 8MP RGB Depth Camera, F1.9

Battery 4,380mAh; Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless; Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC; Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

Colors: Cosmos Black (in India), Space Silver, Martian Green, Astro Blue

Price: Rs 1,64,999

