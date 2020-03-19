Samsung launches new Galaxy A41 with triple camera

Since the start of 2020, the world's leading smartphone-maker Samsung has been on roll launching several phones in Galaxy A, M and S series across the global markets. Now, the South Korean company has announced another handset-- Galaxy A41.

The new Galaxy A41 sports a glossy shell on the back with vertically aligned three camera sensors in the left corner at the top. On the front, it features a 6.1-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor as the base and a small drop-notch at the top, which houses the 25MP selfie (f/2.2) snapper.

It also comes with the IP5X/X8/6X rating, which assures the device can sustain accidental water splashes.

The primary camera module on the back houses three sensors-- main 48MP(f/2.2), 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2) and 5MP depth camera (f/2.4) for portrait pictures.

Other stipulated features MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core processor backed by Android 10-based One UI 2, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,500mAh, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It also supports 15W charger.

As of now, the new Galaxy A41 is expected to be initially available in Japan via Docomo, later this month in blue, black and white colours. The price of the device will be announced soon. There is no word when the new Samsung phone comes to India, but given the intense competition in the sub-continent, the company is certain to bring it as early as possible.

Stay tuned. Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.