Samsung offers lucrative deals on Microsoft 365, Xbox Game Pass with Galaxy Note20 series

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung in partnership with Microsoft has announced to offer special incentives on the latter's Microsoft 365 suite of applications exclusively for Galaxy Note20 series consumers.

The standard Galaxy Note20 comes with price starting at Rs 77,999, whereas the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is available for Rs 1,04, 999.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 owners can claim 22.5% off on Microsoft 365, which costs Rs 5,299 can be subscribed for Rs 4,100.

Here's how to redeem discount on Microsoft 365:

---The consumer has to log on to Samsung Shop from the eligible Galaxy device

---Click on the ‘For You’ section and enter the IMEI number to check for eligibility

---Validate using OTP

---Make payment and purchase Microsoft 365 Family at a special price

---Upon receiving the Microsoft 365 key through email, Microsoft 365 account can be set up

Besides that Galaxy phone users can make use of Microsoft's 'Your Phone' mobile app to sync Office document with the Windows-power personal PC. Also, do screen mirroring without any hassles.



Samsung India Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring Exciting Offers for Galaxy Note20 Consumers. Picture credit: Samsung India



Here's how to set up 'Your Phone' connection between Windows PC and Samsung phone

---Download ‘Your Phone’ app from Microsoft store on the computer and set it up in sync with the smartphone.

---On the Galaxy smartphone, tap ‘Link to Windows’ in the quick panel by swiping down from the top of your screen. You can also access this from Settings>Advanced Features>Link to Windows.

---For Galaxy smartphones that don’t feature ‘Link to Windows’, you can download and install ‘Your Phone’ Companion app.

---On the welcome screen, tap ‘Sign in with Microsoft.’ If you are already signed in, make sure you use the same Microsoft account on your computer and smartphone.

---After accepting the app permissions, tap on ‘My PC is ready,’ as ‘Your Phone’ is already installed on the computer.

---‘Link to Windows’ setting will open up on the smartphone, indicating the user that it is connected to the computer.

---Open ‘Your Phone’ on your computer and access your most recent photos, screenshots, text conversations and notifications about incoming emails, texts and calls.

Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy Note20 series owners will get Microsoft's exclusve Xbox Game Pass and get access to over 100 Xbox games directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons, Forza Horizon 4 and Gears 5.



They can also redeem tokens, make in-app purchases on several gaming titles in the Xbox Store including DLC items or character skins and more.

Also, Samsung is offering one-time screen replacement offer for Rs 5000. Consumers pre-booking the newly launched Galaxy Note20 series will also be eligible for this attractive upgrade, the company said.

