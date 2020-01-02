Samsung to bring 9 new Galaxy A series phones in 2020

Despite the tough competition from Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi and other Chinese players, Samsung succeeded to top the charts in 2019 in several regions of the world. Now, the South Korean company is reportedly planning to bring more phones to widen the gap.

Popular Twitter tipster, _the_tech_guy on Twitter has posted a screenshots of Samsungs' trademark certificates of nine Galaxy A series phones (A12,A22,A32,A42,A52,A62,A72,A82 & A92). Though the company has got the devices' names registered in the home country, South Korea, they will be released in international markets with the same nomenclature.

One thing we learn from the above information is that Samsung will go all guns blazing in emerging markets such as India, South Asian countries and developed regions of Europe.

It can be noted that previously, Samsung's Galaxy A series was always marketed as an upper mid-range phone, and the Galaxy J, On series catered to the mid-range and budget segment.

But, in 2019, the company changed the strategy by bringing the brand new Galaxy M and introduce Galaxy A10 and A20 series. The new move turned out to be great for Samsung, as it was able to contain the loss of market share from Xiaomi and the new entrant Realme in India.

Lots of #Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones coming later in this year.

A12,A22,A32,A42,A52,A62,A72,A82,A92 get trademark. pic.twitter.com/zhPda0Zig9 — _the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) January 1, 2020

In India, Samsung's new Galaxy A series will replace the 2018 series models and hopefully come with the latest Android 10 OS.

