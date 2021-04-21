Scorpio Daily Horoscope - April 21, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think.
Lucky color: Magenta
Lucky number: 4
Lucky gem: Red Coral
Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush
Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus
Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls
Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna
'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'
'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'