Scorpio Daily Horoscope - October 21, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Your ability to deal with humanitarian groups will enhance your reputation. You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. Investments in art and property can be profitable today.
Lucky color: Purple
Lucky number: 1
Lucky gem: Red Coral
Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain
Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India
Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive
Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?
'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now