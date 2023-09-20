Show on Friday by India’s first female mentalist

Suhani Shah, the country’s first female mentalist, will perform a show in Bengaluru on Friday. She is from Udaipur, Rajasthan.
In Chamatkaar, her upcoming show, Suhani will perform “mystical and miraculous acts” that are popular globally. She has performed in Bengaluru in the past and says she modifies her shows based on the location and local culture.
Suhani is a mind reader, illusionist, and magician. She set out on this path at the age of six. She has performed over 5,000 shows across the globe since. She is 33.
Her fascination with the field was ignited by a magic show she saw on television. “I convinced my parents (to let me pursue magic) and started by creating a magic show. The intricacies of developing a show took time and effort to understand,” she shares.
Suhani began as an illusionist, “focusing on larger-than-life acts including levitation and sawing people in half”. “I followed the traditional path of an Indian magician, complete with dazzling attire and props, and a team of 30 people assisting me. Since I would travel from one city to the other, I had to leave formal schooling behind,” she recollects.
Over time, people started attributing supernatural powers to her. “From seeking guidance for exams to asking to solve crimes, I have received many unusual requests. They provided insight into human belief systems,” says Suhani. This piqued her interest in psychology and human behaviour, and prompted a shift from magic to mentalism.
The transition to mentalism has been fulfilling. “Connecting with audiences on a deep level and exploring the nuances of perception has solidified my passion for the art form,” she says.
Chamatkaar India Tour on September 22, 7.30 pm, at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan, Millers Road. Tickets available online.