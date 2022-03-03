Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skincare has found its perfect mate in minimalism, giving rise to a new trend called "skinimalism." With people spending more time indoors due to recurrent lockdowns, the emphasis is on natural skincare and a "less is more" approach.

What is skinimalism?

Our makeup routines changed ever since we stopped stepping out for work due to the pandemic restrictions. This paradigm shift led to pared-down practices with fewer products and steps to form a minimal beauty ritual without compromising on the benefits garnered by multi-faceted routines.

Not just that, there has been an increase in the usage of multi-purpose products, which essentially make for a low-maintenance beauty ritual, more in line with the sustainable and "slow" approach to life that we are experiencing around us.

Nonetheless, the benefits of this skincare trend are unmatched.

"With individuals more inclined towards quality products that cater to their various skincare concerns, skinimalism works to heal the skin from within while enhancing its external appearance," said Dr Taruna Yadav, Senior Ayurveda Doctor, Forest Essentials.

Interestingly, natural makeup is and has been an extension of natural skincare. When women did not have access to synthetic makeup products centuries ago, they used natural products to accentuate beauty. Their routines were a mix of tradition and healthcare, like castor oil from diyas was used to line the eyes while beetroot and pomegranate extracts were used as tints.

Bringing those traditions back in a newly packed formula of "skinimalism," several brands, including Forest Essentials, Just Herbs, Earth Rhythm, Soultree and others, have come up with natural makeup products with herbs, oils and natural ingredients. They have blurred the lines between skincare and makeup to enhance outer beauty and nourish the skin.

How does one incorporate skinimalism in one's routine?

"Skinmalism starts with identifying the needs of one's skin and choosing products that target those concerns while improving its overall texture," said Yadav.

"A skinimalism routine involves a gentle cleanser that doesn't strip the skin of its natural oils and moisture content, a multi-purpose serum that targets fine lines, boosts collagen production and reduces dark spots, and a good moisturizer along with sunscreen."

The last step of your skincare and the first step of your makeup should not be followed by too many products—a lip balm, tint, and kohl should do the trick.

The more time we spend with ourselves and our loved ones alone, the more conscious we become about what's frivolous and what's worth indulging. With skinimalism, there is less clutter in our vanity boxes and no cocktail of products on our faces.

(Gurpreet Kaur is journalist who writes about lifestyle, entertainment and culture)

Watch the latest DH videos: