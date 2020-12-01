Spotify to bring Instagram-like Stories soon

With the Christmas festival upon us, popular music service platform Spotify is planning to introduce new features to enhance the user experience.

Some Spotify users are claiming that the music app is now offering a new colorful tab in Christmas-themed Spotify-created playlists. It features a short video similar to Instagram Stories featuring several artists including Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, and Pentatonix.

The company later confirmed to Engadget that is indeed testing the special Stories feature. However, it is limited to select markets, and depending on the feedback it is likely to be released to all global regions in the coming weeks, probably before Christmas.

Since the very beginning, Instagram's Stories has been popular among its user-base. It allows users to share a short video or slide show of images with friends and family.

It was later introduced to Facebook, WhatsApp (as Status), Facebook Messenger, and even YouTube, Twitter (as Fleet), and LinkedIn have copied the feature for their respective platforms.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.