Common platform needed to resolve issues within NDA: JD(U)'s K C Tyagi

Relevance of regional parties and their electoral performances are always under scrutiny. Janata Dal (United) National General Secretary K C Tyagi spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on the latest round of bypolls, regional parties’ performance and their future.

What is your reading about the latest round of bypolls? What is the message for regional parties from the results?

In Haryana, Abhay Chautala of INLD could win the seat and it is a challenge to the Jat leadership of the Congress as well as the JJP led by Dushyant Chautala. BJP’s Vasundhare Raje is unhappy with her party and it had an impact on its performance in Rajasthan. She is the most popular leader of Rajasthan and BJP needs to consider that. Karnataka sees an equal fight between the BJP and the Congress but the loss in Hangal is a wake up call for BJP. There is no potential threat to the NDA at the Centre but in states, the BJP needs to have strong and able leadership.

What is your analysis of the Bihar bypoll results?

The leadership of Nitish Kumar is indispensable for the NDA. The biggest advantage for the NDA in the near future is the possible split between the RJD and the Congress. The Left will then have to take a position. If the Left decides to side with the Congress, it will create trouble for the RJD.

In the last Bihar Assembly elections, the JD(U) came second to the BJP. Do you subscribe to the thinking that the BJP’s growth is detrimental to the regional parties?

We lost seats because of Chirag, son of Ramvilas Paswan, the late chief of undivided LJP. He used to claim that he was ‘Hanuman’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It created confusion among voters. LJP candidates cut JD(U)’s votes. Now, he is no threat for JD(U). He has been thoroughly exposed. Tarapur seat, which went to bypolls, was part of Jamui Lok Sabha constituency which Chirag represents. There LJP got only 5,364 votes and forfeited deposit. This is an indication for the future that Chirag’s victory next time would not be easy.

The trend which we have seen is that BJP wins at the Centre but not in the states. Why this contradiction?

This is sub-nationalism in play. They are in search of identity. At the all-India level, the BJP has Modi but when it comes to state level, people prefer regional leaders. The question for the BJP is: will it project its own regional leaders? That is not happening now.

There is a demand for a coordination committee in the NDA. BJP allies like Shiv Sena and Akali Dal have left the NDA. Is BJP not accommodating its allies?

Sometimes, you have seen that the NDA allies now speak in different tones. This did not happen during the A B Vajpayee era. There was a Common Minimum Programme then and nobody would go beyond that. At present, we do not have a CMP. BJP raises its core issues and we also raise ours. There are no discussions. So, we have been saying that there should be some platform where the issues are resolved within the NDA.

How important are the elections to five states in 2022 for the regional parties?

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is in a position (to form government) but it will have to face the farmer’s movement. I come from western Uttar Pradesh and I can safely say that the BJP can lose a large number of seats in the region. The BJP has tried to control the damage in Uttarakhand but only the future will tell how much it was able to do so. In Goa, BJP seems to be comfortable. Manipur is likely to have a hung Assembly as all parties fight alone.

In UP, your party has said it will fight elections. Will you be in alliance with the BJP?

We hope there will be an alliance. If the BJP does not accommodate us in UP, we will definitely fight the elections alone.